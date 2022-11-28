 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Iran faces USMNT after days of jibes and bad blood in winner-takes-all World Cup match

  • 0

After days of political tension and fiery off-pitch jibes between the countries, the knockout stage has already arrived for the United States Men's National Team (USMNT) at the World Cup -- nothing less than a win on Tuesday will suffice when it takes on Iran in a winner-takes-all match.

Whichever team wins will reach the round-of-16 at Qatar 2022, and for the USMNT, even a draw would see it eliminated from the tournament.

CNN's Wayne Sterling and Zayn Nabbi contributed to this report.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred