iPhone 15 could have faster charging

 Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Apple’s fall product launch next month is all but certain to include a new iPhone, and rumors say it could include faster charging.

According to 9to5Mac, a tech blog with a solid track record on Apple rumors, the next iPhone will switch from Apple’s Lightning charging port to the more widespread USB-C and at least some models will support faster charging speeds.

