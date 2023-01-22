 Skip to main content
Investigators find rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammo at home of Monterey Park mass shooter

Investigators looking through the home of the 72-year-old gunman who carried out a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, on Saturday night found a .308 caliber rifle, hundreds of rounds of loose ammo and items that led them to believe he was building homemade firearm suppressors, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Monday.

Police recovered 42 shell casings and a large capacity magazine at the dance studio that was the site of the shooting, Luna said. Investigators also found a handgun in the gunman's white van that was registered to him, he added.

CNN's Elizabeth Wolfe, Chris Boyette, Joe Sutton, Alisha Ebrahimji, John Miller, Jeff Winter, Casey Tolan, Scott Glover, Matt Meyer, Melissa Alonso, Michelle Watson, Betsy Klein, and Sarah Fortinsky contributed to this report.

