Intensifying efforts to avert crippling rail strike go into overtime

  • 0
A Norfolk Southern freight train passes a train on a siding as it approaches a crossing in Homestead, Pennsylvania, on April 27. Talks continued on September 14 in hopes of averting a freight railroad strike.

 Gene J. Puskar/AP

Talks intensified Wednesday in hope of averting a freight railroad strike set for early Friday that could cripple the nation's struggling supply chain and send prices higher for goods from gasoline to food to cars.

Two rail unions, representing more than 50,000 engineers and conductors who make up the two-person crews that make the trains run, are threatening the first rail strike in 30 years as of 12:01 am ET Friday. Union leaders and the railroads' labor negotiators were meeting throughout the day with Labor Secretary Marty Walsh at his Washington, DC, office.

