Instagram launches Amber Alert features in partnership with Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Instagram has over 1.2 billion users worldwide, with over 115 million users in the U.S.
The new integration aims to alert Instagram users in an affected area to be on the lookout, allowing for law enforcement to quickly track down and return missing individuals to safety.
“Instagram is a platform based on the power of photos, making it a perfect fit for the AMBER Alert program,” said Michelle DeLaune, President and CEO at the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. “We know that photos are a critical tool in the search for missing children, and by expanding the reach to the Instagram audience, we’ll be able to share photos of missing children with so many more people.”
The integration allows for users to see AMBER Alerts directly through their Instagram feeds, including a photo, description and the last location the individual was seen. Users who have seen the missing person can click on the link provided to contact the local police department in their area.
Users can also share the AMBER Alert with their Instagram network.
To activate these alerts accurately to specific areas, Meta uses a variety of data listed on profiles, including city listing, IP address, and location services, if turned on.
The U.S. Department of Justice AMBER Alert system uses community awareness to rapidly alert the public and authorities, recovering more than 1,100 children since its founding in 1996.
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.