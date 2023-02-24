 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt with higher gusts. Seas 7 to 12
feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Inflation surprisingly rose in January, according to the Fed's preferred gauge

  • Updated
  • 0
Inflation surprisingly rose in January, according to the Fed's preferred gauge

Inflation surprisingly rose in January. Packages of beef are displayed for sale at a supermarket on January 12, in Foster City, California.

 Liu Guanguan/China News Service/VCG/Getty Images

The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge heated up unexpectedly in January, as did consumer spending, showing the continued strength of the US economy — and that rising prices won't be so easily defeated.

Inflation picked up speed in January as the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index rose 5.4% from a year earlier, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Friday. In December, prices rose 5.3% annually.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred