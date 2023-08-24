 Skip to main content
Incoming flights halted at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport due to thunderstorms

Incoming flights halted at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport due to thunderstorms

Flooding on August 24 delayed motorists arriving at Detroit Metro Airport.

 WXYZ

(CNN) — Incoming flights were halted at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport on Thursday morning due to thunderstorms after heavy rain overnight caused flooding that had already partially blocked access to the airport.

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport is under a ground stop until at least 11 a.m. ET., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

CNN’s Dave Hennen contributed to this report.

