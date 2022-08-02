 Skip to main content
Images show Kabul house where al Qaeda chief was killed by US strike

CNN has identified what appears to be the house in Kabul, Afghanistan, hit by a Hellfire missile drone strike that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, while he was on the balcony.

CNN has identified the house in Kabul, Afghanistan -- a so-called "poppy palace" surrounded by the homes of druglords and warmongers -- that was hit by a Hellfire missile drone strike that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The identification was made by geolocating and verifying the authenticity of three photos circulating on social media since Sunday, in additional to utilizing archival, high-resolution satellite imagery.

CNN's Mostafa Salem and Rob Picheta contributed to this article.

