Images of leaked classified documents were posted to at least two Discord chatrooms

ABC's Reena Roy has more on the consequences the 21-year-old suspect could be facing.

Images of the leaked classified documents were posted to at least two chatrooms on Discord, a social media platform popular with video gamers, according to a CNN review of Discord posts and interviews with its users.

The leaks began months ago on the first chatroom, called Thug Shaker Central, that Jack Teixeira allegedly oversaw, multiple US officials told CNN. An FBI affidavit unsealed Friday corroborates this timeline.

CNN's Hannah Rabinowitz and Jeremy Herb contributed to this report.

