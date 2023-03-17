 Skip to main content
ICC issues war crimes arrest warrant for Putin for alleged deportation of Ukrainian children

The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian official Maria Lvova-Belova for an alleged scheme to deport Ukrainian children to Russia.

The court said there "are reasonable grounds to believe that Mr Putin bears individual criminal responsibility" for the alleged crimes, for having committed them directly alongside others, and for "his failure to exercise control properly over civilian and military subordinates who committed the acts."

CNN's Gul Tuysuz, Svitlana Vlasova, Dima Olenchenko, Uliana Pavlova, Hira Humayun, Olga Voitovych, Ivana Kottasová, Yulia Kesaieva, Richard Roth contributed reporting

