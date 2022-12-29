 Skip to main content
'I had to do it to save everyone': Man breaks into school and shelters more than 20 people from blizzard

As a deadly and historic blizzard barreled through Erie County, New York, last weekend, some residents found themselves in a dire scenario -- stranded in howling snow with nowhere to go, their cars dwindling in gas supply with police unable to come to the rescue.

Among those trapped last Friday was Jay Withey, a mechanic in the town of Cheektowaga who had ventured out to help a trapped friend, but instead got caught in the snow himself. Over the course of the night, he would be turned away by several people he begged for help, eventually committing a final act of desperation to save himself and more than 20 others from the brutal storm.

CNN's Elizabeth Wolfe, Taylor Romine, Andy Rose and Paradise Afshar contributed to this report.

