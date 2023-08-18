 Skip to main content
‘I am evil,’ wrote British nurse found guilty of murdering seven babies in her care

Lucy Letby was convicted of murdering seven babies, and attempting to murder six more between 2015 and 2016.

 Cheshire Constabulary/Getty Images

(CNN) — A British nurse has been found guilty of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill six others at the hospital where she worked, making her the country’s worst baby serial killer in recent times.

Lucy Letby, 33, harmed babies in her care by injecting air into their blood and stomachs, overfeeding them with milk, physically assaulting them and poisoning them with insulin, Manchester Crown Court in northern England heard.

