Hurricane season starts next week. Forecasters are already watching a system in the Atlantic

(CNN) — Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1, but weather does not always follow the calendar and forecasters are already monitoring a system in the Atlantic this week.

The National Hurricane Center has highlighted an area of showers and thunderstorms northeast of the central Bahamas with a low chance of developing into a tropical system over the next 2 to 7 days.

CNN Meteorologist Allison Chinchar contributed to this story.

