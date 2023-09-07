 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hurricane Lee’s uncertain track has meteorologists watching closely

  • 0
Hurricane Lee’s uncertain track has meteorologists watching closely

Satellite image shows Hurricane Lee over the Atlantic Ocean on September 7.

 CNN

(CNN) — Hurricane Lee strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane Thursday morning and is expected to intensify further into a Category 5 in the coming days, ahead of a precarious and uncertain northward turn that much of the East Coast will have to watch closely.

The storm was packing maximum sustained winds of 105 mph as of early Thursday, located about 870 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center.

CNN’s Robert Shackelford, Monica Garrett and Nouran Salahieh contributed to this report.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred