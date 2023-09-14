 Skip to main content
Hurricane Lee on track to swipe parts of New England with gusty winds, power outages and high surf

Hurricane Lee will take a swipe at parts of coastal New England and Atlantic Canada starting September 15 with heavy rain and strong winds that could lead to localized flooding and knock out power across communities.

 CNN

(CNN) — Hurricane Lee – a Category 1 trekking north toward Atlantic Canada – is a massive storm on Friday, with strong winds that extended far from its center.

It is expected to take a swipe at parts of New England and Atlantic Canada: Heavy rain could trigger isolated flooding and gusty winds could knock out power for some communities, while high surf could cause coastal flooding at the shore.

CNN’s Michelle Watson, Elizabeth Wolfe and Eric Zerkel contributed to this report.

