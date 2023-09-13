 Skip to main content
Hurricane Lee lashing Bermuda before striking coastal New England and Atlantic Canada

Hurricane Lee lashing Bermuda before striking coastal New England and Atlantic Canada

Hurricane Lee began to unleash strong winds on Bermuda September 14, ahead of a track which will bring heavy rain, wind and coastal flooding from the massive storm to coastal New England and Atlantic Canada Friday and through the weekend.

(CNN) — Hurricane Lee unleashed strong winds and tropical storm conditions on Bermuda ahead of a track that will bring heavy rain, wind and coastal flooding to coastal New England and Atlantic Canada on Friday and through the weekend.

After days of uncertainty, there’s little time left for Lee’s track to change considerably, and confidence has grown now that the massive storm has completed its long-awaited northward turn and begun to pick up its pace.

An error occurred