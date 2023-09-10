 Skip to main content
Hurricane Lee forecast to get larger, increasing the risk to land in its uncertain path

Hurricane Lee was starting to send dangerous surf and rip currents to parts of the southeast US coast late on September 10 – and more of the East Coast is expected to see hazardous beach conditions in the coming days as the storm moves up the Atlantic, forecasters say.

(CNN) — Major Hurricane Lee will continue to grow in size after a crucial northward turn midweek which will determine the extent and severity of its impact on the Northeast, New England, Bermuda and Canada.

Lee was a 120-mph, Category 3 hurricane on Monday, located well north of the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico in the Atlantic Ocean. It is expected to weaken, grow in size and speed up after it makes its northward turn in the coming days.

