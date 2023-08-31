 Skip to main content
Hurricane Idalia’s price tag could reach $20 billion, according to Moody’s Analytics

In an aerial view, a home smolders after burning as Hurricane Idalia passed offshore on August 30 in Hudson, Florida. Hurricane Idalia hit the Big Bend area as a Category 3 storm on the Gulf Coast of Florida.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(CNN) — Hurricane Idalia caused billions of dollars in damage, but the price tag won’t be nearly as high as other major hurricanes, Moody’s Analytics said Thursday.

According to preliminary cost estimates from Moody’s, Hurricane Idalia caused between $12 billion and $20 billion in damage and lost output.

