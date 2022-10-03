 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hurricane Ian's death toll rises as crews in Florida go door to door in search for survivors in decimated neighborhoods

  • Updated
  • 0

After Hurricane Ian obliterated communities in Florida, rescue crews going door to door in search of survivors are reporting more deaths, and residents grappling with loss are facing a long, daunting recovery.

As of Tuesday, at least 109 people have been reported killed by the hurricane in the United States, with 105 of those deaths in Florida and 55 of them in Lee County. The Florida Medical Examiners Commission reported a death in Martin County, an additional death in Manatee County and an additional death in Sarasota County attributed to Hurricane Ian, according to a news release from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

CNN's Eliott C. McLaughlin, Amanda Musa, Amy Simonson, Christina Zdanowicz, Randi Kaye, Amanda Watts, Jason Hanna, Jamiel Lynch, Carma Hassan, Naomi Thomas, Nadia Romero and Jaide Garcia contributed to this report.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred