Hurricane Ian could be Florida's costliest storm ever

Hurricane Ian could be Florida's costliest storm ever

A man helps a woman next to a damaged boat amid a downtown condominium after Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction in Fort Myers, Florida, on September 29.

 Marco Bello/Reuters

Hurricane Ian may have caused as much as $47 billion in insured losses, according to the latest estimate, which could make it the most expensive storm in the state's history.

CoreLogic, a research firm that estimates losses from natural disasters, released the estimate for damages as of Thursday night. The estimates combine insured losses through private insurance, which typically covers wind damage, and FEMA's National Flood Insurance Program that covers water damage.

