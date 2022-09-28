 Skip to main content
Hurricane hunter: Flight to Hurricane Ian 'worst I've ever been on'

  Updated
An aerospace engineer who flew into Hurricane Ian in the early morning hours Wednesday said the flight was the worst of his career.

"This flight to Hurricane #Ian on Kermit (#NOAA42) was the worst I've ever been on. I've never seen so much lightning in an eye," hurricane hunter Nick Underwood said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Top image: Nick Underwood, an aerospace engineer with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, shared photos on Twitter from the eye of Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. (Nick Underwood/NOAA/Twitter)

