Hurricane Hilary prompts historic tropical storm warning for California as Southwest braces for dangerous rain, flooding

Medano Beach in Mexico's Cabo San Lucas is pictured here as Hurricane Hilary nears the coast on August 18. Residents in the Southwest are bracing for “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding.”

 Alfredo Estrella/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — Residents in the Southwest are bracing for “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding” as Hurricane Hilary is expected to pummel the region as a rare tropical storm beginning Saturday and lasting into next week.

The hurricane weakened from a very dangerous Category 4 to a Category 3 storm on Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is still a major hurricane moving with maximum sustained winds of 125 miles per hour, says the center.

CNN’s Mary Gilbert, Kevin Dotson, Andy Rose, Taylor Romine, and Alison Chinchar contributed to this report.

