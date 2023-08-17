 Skip to main content
Hurricane Hilary could dump over a year’s worth of rain on parts of the Southwest

A man moors his boat in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, as then-tropical storm Hilary churns in the Pacific Ocean on August 16.

 Francisco Robles/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — Concern is growing Hurricane Hilary will unleash a prolific amount of flooding rainfall on the southwestern US and parts of California as it makes a rare move over the region Sunday and into early next week, triggering the first ever tropical storm watch for California.

Hilary could dump more than a year’s worth of rain in parts of three states: California, Nevada and Arizona. Because of the threat, parts of California face a rare high risk for excessive rainfall. This Level 4 of 4 threat is the first to ever be issued for this part of Southern California.

CNN’s Eric Zerkel, Taylor Ward and Monica Garrett contributed to this report.

