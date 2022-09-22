 Skip to main content
Hurricane Fiona strengthens as it heads toward Canada's Atlantic coast

Hurricane Fiona strengthens as it heads toward Canada's Atlantic coast

Nancy Galarza looks at the damage Hurricane Fiona inflicted on her rural community of San Salvador in the town of Caguas, Puerto Rico, on September 22.

 Danica Coto/AP

Deadly Hurricane Fiona has strengthened into a Category 4 storm as it barrels toward Canada's Atlantic coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Officials in Canada's Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are urging those in the storm's path to be on high alert and prepare for the impact of the hurricane, which has already claimed the lives of at least five people and shut off power for millions this week as it battered multiple Caribbean islands.

CNN's Allison Chinchar, Melissa Alonso, Ana Melgar Zuniga, and Amanda Musa contributed to this report.

