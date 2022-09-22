 Skip to main content
Hurricane Fiona likely to be 'extreme weather event' as it barrels toward eastern Canada, forecasters warn

Hurricane Fiona likely to be 'extreme weather event' as it barrels toward eastern Canada, forecasters warn

Nancy Galarza looks at the damage Hurricane Fiona inflicted on her rural community of San Salvador in the town of Caguas, Puerto Rico, on September 22.

 Danica Coto/AP

Deadly Hurricane Fiona has strengthened into a Category 4 storm as it barrels toward Canada's Atlantic coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Deadly Hurricane Fiona has weakened slightly to a Category 3 storm but is still packing forceful winds of 125 mph as it barrels toward Canada's Atlantic coast.

It's expected to bring hurricane conditions to the region Friday night, the National Hurricane Center said.

