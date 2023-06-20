 Skip to main content
Hunter Biden to plead guilty to federal tax charges, strikes deal on gun charge

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, will plead guilty to three federal charges.

 Andrew Harnik/AP

(CNN) — Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, will plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors and struck a deal with federal prosecutors to resolve a felony gun charge, the Justice Department said Tuesday in court filings.

As part of the plea agreement, the Justice Department has agreed to recommend a sentence of probation for the two counts of failing to pay taxes in a timely matter for the years 2017 and 2018, according to sources. Hunter Biden owed at least $100,000 in federal taxes for 2017, and at least $100,000 in 2018, but did not pay what was due to the Internal Revenue Service by the deadlines.

CNN’s Devan Cole and Tierney Sneed contributed to this report.

