...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING PEAK HIGH TIDE EACH AFTERNOON
THROUGH WEDNESDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding expected.

* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.

* WHEN...Afternoon hours around peak high tide through Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.

&&

Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;

PacificIslandsKingTides.org

Hunter Biden’s former business partner to testify behind closed doors for GOP-led committee

Hunter Biden’s former business partner Devon Archer is scheduled to give closed-door testimony on Capitol Hill on Monday.

 Samuel Corum/Sipa USA/AP

(CNN) — Hunter Biden’s former business partner Devon Archer is scheduled to give closed-door testimony on Capitol Hill on Monday, the latest development in the Republican-led investigations into the president’s son.

The Justice Department submitted a new request over the weekend asking a judge to schedule a date for Archer to surrender to prison and begin serving out his one-year sentence resulting from a conviction in an unrelated fraud case, according to court filings. The move prompted immediate speculation among some Republicans that the Biden administration was attempting to prevent Archer from answering questions about Hunter Biden before the GOP-led House Oversight Committee, though in a court filing, the government explicitly requested that Archer’s sentence begin after he completes his congressional testimony.

An error occurred