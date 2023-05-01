 Skip to main content
Hunter Biden must answer more questions about his finances and art sales in Arkansas paternity case, judge says

President Biden's son Hunter arrives Monday at the Independence County Circuit Court in Batesville, Arkansas for a hearing on a paternity case.

 CNN

President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, will need to sit for a sworn deposition and answer additional written questions about his investments, art sales and other financial transactions as part of a paternity-related case, an Arkansas judge said Monday.

At an extraordinary two-hour court hearing with all parties in attendance, Hunter Biden's attorney Abbe Lowell revealed that his client is paying $20,000 in monthly child support, and has given $750,000 in total to Lunden Roberts, an Arkansas woman who is the mother of their four-year-old daughter.

CNN's Shawna Mizelle contributed to this report.

