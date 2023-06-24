Human remains are found in California wilderness near search area for actor Julian Sands, authorities say

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.A long-period south-southeast swell (170 degrees) will peak
today, then briefly diminish. A second pulse arriving Monday
could keep surf elevated through early next week.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 10 ft.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian waters except Alenuihaha Channel.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...LARGE SOUTH-SOUTHEAST SWELL WILL IMPACT SOUTH FACING HARBORS...
A large, long-period south-southeast swell will bring the
potential for waves breaking in and near south-facing harbor
entrances. The swell may also cause surges within the harbors and
at boat launches. Some harbors affected will include Nawiliwili
on Kauai, Waianae and Honolulu on Oahu, and Kaumalapau on Lanai.
Mariners should use increased caution when entering or leaving
port, when mooring, and when launching and retrieving vessels.
(CNN) — Human remains were found Saturday in Southern California near the area where investigators have been searching for missing British actor Julian Sands, according to authorities.
“Civilian hikers contacted the Fontana Sheriff’s Station after they discovered human remains in the Mt. Baldy wilderness,” the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. Investigators say positive identification of the remains should be completed next week.
The search for Sands, who has not been seen since going hiking in the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles in January, was focused on the Mount Baldy area after investigators traced pings from his cell phone to that location.
Poor weather and harsh conditions meant the active search had been mostly dormant until resuming last Saturday.
More than 80 search and rescue volunteers, deputies and staff participated in the search efforts, which were supported by two helicopters and drone crews as volunteers searched in “remote areas across Mount Baldy and conducted aerial search and assessment efforts,” according to officials.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said Monday “despite the recent warmer weather, portions of the mountain remain inaccessible due to extreme alpine conditions,” and multiple search areas include steep terrain covered in “10 plus feet of ice and snow.”
Gloria Huerta, a spokesperson with the department, told CNN in January officials were forced to suspend their search efforts due to severe weather and an avalanche threat.
Sands is best known for his television roles as Vladimir Bierko, an antagonist in the fifth season of “24,” as well as Superman’s father Jor-El in “Smallville.” On the big screen, he played the title character in two editions of the “Warlock” horror movie franchise and whose credits include “Arachnophobia” and “Leaving Las Vegas.”