Hubble captures mysterious 'spokes' gliding across Saturn's rings

An image captured by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope's marks the start of Saturn's "spoke season," with the appearance of two smudgy spokes (at left) in the B ring.

 STScI/NASA/ESA/A. Simon/A. Pagan

The Hubble Space Telescope captured images of a mysterious show playing out on Saturn's rings — ghostly, fleeting "spokes" that appear to move along the planet's rings. And scientists can't yet explain why the phenomena happen.

The return of the spokes is one of the earliest signs that Saturn is entering a new season as it approaches the autumnal equinox of its northern hemisphere, which is expected to occur on May 6, 2025, for the first time in about 15 years.

An error occurred