How to watch the Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest

  • 0
Competitors chow down during Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4, 2022.

 Kena Betancur/Getty Images

(CNN) — Thousands of people will gather at Coney Island on Tuesday to watch competitive eaters scarf down mountains of sausages and buns during the annual Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Competitors will have just 10 minutes to devour as many wieners as they can for a shot at hot dog glory. The Fourth of July tradition has developed a cult following and millions are expected to tune in to watch it on ESPN. Here’s everything you need to know about the great sausage competition.

