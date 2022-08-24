 Skip to main content
How to watch the Artemis I mission lift off to the moon

  • 0
For the first time in 50 years, a spacecraft is preparing to launch on a journey to the moon. NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen on August 17 at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

 Joel Kowsky/NASA

For the first time in 50 years, a spacecraft is preparing to launch on a journey to the moon.

The uncrewed Artemis I mission, including the Space Launch System Rocket and Orion spacecraft, is targeting liftoff on August 29 between 8:33 a.m. ET and 10:33 a.m. ET from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

