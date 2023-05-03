 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 kt, except north winds 25 to 30 kt in
Maalaea Bay. Seas 6 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

How to view a lunar eclipse, full 'flower moon," and meteor shower this weekend

The Eta Aquariids meteor shower will peak this weekend, along with a bright full moon and a penumbral lunar eclipse event.

 Alex Milan Tracy/Sipa USA/AP

With bright meteors blazing across the sky from the Aquariids meteor shower and a chance to see a lunar eclipse, Friday will be the time to look up to the sky for a day of spectacular celestial events.

Anyone venturing out to spot a meteor with this year's Aquariids show could see up to 20 meteors per hour, but you'll have to be up early — the best times to try to see a meteor will be just before dawn on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. The event's estimated peak time is at 11 a.m. ET Saturday.

An error occurred