How quickly can you solve a Rubik’s Cube? A 21-year-old set a new world record that will stun you

Rubik's cube
Daniel Karmann/AP

(CNN) — Are your fingers this fast? In just 3.13 seconds, a 21-year-old speedcuber from California broke the world record for the fastest time of solving a 3x3x3 rotating puzzle cube, according to Guinness World Records.

Max Park completed the world-record solve during a Pride at Long Beach event on June 11, beating his previous personal record of 3.63 seconds.

