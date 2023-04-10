 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
6 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

How long should you support your adult children? Parents — and their kids — weigh in

A new survey found that Gen Z adults (between the ages of 18 and 26) think parents should slow their roll on when to stop paying for them.

 Boris Jovanovic/Adobe Stock

Parents invest so much of themselves, emotionally and financially, in raising their children — but the time comes when a parent has to stop subsidizing their adult children's everyday expenses. Think housing, health insurance, car payments, cell phones, credit cards, subscription services, student loans and travel.

And, as it turns out, kids and parents don't agree on just when exactly that time should be.

