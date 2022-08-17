 Skip to main content
How Liz Cheney lost Wyoming's lone seat in the House

  • Updated
  • 0
Rep. Liz Cheney arrives to a primary night event on August 16 in Jackson, Wyoming.

 Alex Wong/Getty Images

Rep. Liz Cheney's supporters say her reelection hopes were doomed on January 13, 2021, when a week after the insurrection at the Capitol, she and nine other House Republicans voted to impeach former President Donald Trump.

Everything since that day -- Cheney's role on the House select committee investigating the insurrection; her ads featuring her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, eviscerating Trump; her speeches attempting to steer the GOP away from Trump's influence -- only served Harriet Hageman's victory in Wyoming's primary for its lone House seat on Tuesday.

