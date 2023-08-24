 Skip to main content
Houston issues mandatory water restrictions due to intense heat, worsening drought

Grass from two different homes across the street from each other as seen on Tuesday, Aug. 22, in Conroe, Texas.

 Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP

(CNN) — Faced with an extreme, fast-spreading drought and blistering heat, Houston public officials announced Wednesday that outdoor water restrictions are now mandatory across the city as water pressure drops.

The city will enter the second stage of its drought contingency plan on Sunday, August 27, Houston officials said in a press release. According to the plan, mandatory water conservation measures must be put in place “when the significant drop in annual rainfall and higher-than-normal daily temperatures lead to continued stress on the water system.”

