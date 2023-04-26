 Skip to main content
House votes to pass debt ceiling bill in win for McCarthy

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, here on April 17, and his top allies have changed their bill for raising the nation's borrowing limit in a bid to pass the package Wednesday.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The House voted Wednesday to pass a bill raising the nation's debt ceiling, after days of wrangling Republican lawmakers to unify behind the package, which would bolster House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's position at the negotiating table with the White House.

The final vote was 217-215, with four Republicans -- Ken Buck of Colorado, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Tim Burchett of Tennessee and Matt Gaetz of Florida -- voting against the bill. McCarthy could only lose four votes and prevail on the vote.

