House to vote on assault-style weapons ban Friday

  •
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at her weekly news conference at the Capitol building in August 2021 in Washington, DC. The House will vote on a ban of assault-style weapons on July 29.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The House will vote on a ban of assault-style weapons Friday, separating packages on gun control and policing laws that had been entwined, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Friday, after failed negotiations within different factions of House Democrats prevented leadership from being able to pass the bills together.

While the House could pass the bill, the ban is not expected to advance in the Senate, where most legislation must amass 60 votes to overcome a filibuster. Still, many Democrats have cited a string of recent mass shootings involving such firearms as a pressing reason to outlaw them.

CNN's Melanie Zanona and Josh Campbell contributed to this report.

