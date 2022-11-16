 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will 'address her future plans' Thursday, spokesperson says

  • Updated
  • 0
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will 'address her future plans' Thursday, spokesperson says

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, here at the US Capitol on August 10, will 'address her future plans' Thursday.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will "address her future plans" on Thursday, her spokesperson said, at a time when the longtime Democratic leader is at a personal and professional crossroads.

"Speaker Pelosi has been overwhelmed by calls from colleagues, friends and supporters. This evening, the Speaker monitored returns in the three remaining critical states. The Speaker plans to address her future plans tomorrow to her colleagues. Stay tuned," spokesperson Drew Hammill tweeted.

CNN's Annie Grayer, Manu Raju, Daniella Diaz, Ashley Killough and Sonnet Swire contributed to this report.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred