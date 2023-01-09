 Skip to main content
House Republicans pass rules package in key test for McCarthy

Now-House Majority Leader Steve Scalise talks to Rep. Andy Biggs in the House Chamber during the third day of elections for Speaker of the House on January 5. House Republicans approved a rules package for the 118th on January 9.

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

House Republicans on Monday approved a rules package for the 118th Congress, in what marked the first test of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's ability to navigate his slim Republican majority.

The rules were passed on a 220-213 mostly party-line vote, with Texas Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales joining all the Democrats in voting against the measure.

CNN's Daniella Diaz contributed to this report.

