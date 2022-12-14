 Skip to main content
House passes stopgap bill to avert shutdown at end of the week

Negotiators announce bipartisan framework agreement for government funding package

Congress is on track to pass a week-long extension to avert a shutdown on Friday.

 Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

The House voted Wednesday evening to pass a stopgap bill to avert a government shutdown at the end of this week with funding currently set to expire on Friday at midnight.

The bill must now go to the Senate to be approved before it can go to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. The Senate could vote as soon as Thursday.

CNN's Ted Barrett and Manu Raju contributed to this report.

