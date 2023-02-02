 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

House passes resolution to remove Ilhan Omar from Foreign Affairs Committee

  • 0
House passes resolution to remove Ilhan Omar from Foreign Affairs Committee

The Republican-led House of Representatives is expected to vote Thursday on a resolution to remove Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, pictured here, on Capitol Hill in Washington on January 25, from the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

 Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

The Republican-led House of Representatives voted on Thursday to pass a resolution to remove Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar from the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee.

House Republicans have argued Omar should not serve on the committee in light of past statements she has made related to Israel that in some cases been criticized by members of both parties as antisemitic. Democrats have criticized the push to oust Omar, arguing it amounts to an act of political revenge and that the Minnesota Democrat has been held accountable for her past remarks. The party-line vote was 218 to 211. GOP Rep. David Joyce of Ohio voted "present."

CNN's Nicky Robertson, Morgan Rimmer, Melanie Zanona and Veronica Stracqualursi contributed to this report.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred