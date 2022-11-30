 Skip to main content
House passes legislation to avert a rail shutdown

The House will vote Wednesday on legislation to avert a railroad shutdown.

The House on Wednesday approved legislation to avert a rail shutdown following a grave warning from President Joe Biden about the economic danger posed by congressional inaction.

By a 290 to 137 vote, the House passed the tentative rail agreement that will prevent a rail strike. The vote was largely bipartisan, with 79 Republicans joining Democrats in voting for the bill. Eight Democrats voted against the bill.

CNN's Chandelis Duster, Ted Barrett, Manu Raju, Allie Malloy, Daniella Diaz and Annie Grayer contributed to this report.

