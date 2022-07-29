 Skip to main content
House passes assault-style weapons ban

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at her weekly news conference at the Capitol building in August 2021 in Washington, DC. The House will vote on a ban of assault-style weapons on July 29.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The House of Representatives voted Friday evening to ban assault-style weapons, sending the bill to the Senate where it's not expected to advance.

The final vote was 217-213.

CNN's Kristin Wilson, Melanie Zanona and Josh Campbell contributed to this report.

