 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

House passes $1.7 trillion government spending bill as funding deadline looms

  • 0
House passes $1.7 trillion government spending bill as funding deadline looms

The House is expected to vote on a massive $1.7 trillion spending bill on December 23 as lawmakers look to avoid a government shutdown before rushing home for the holiday break.

 Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The House voted Friday to pass a massive $1.7 trillion spending bill that would fund critical government operations across federal agencies and provide emergency aid for Ukraine and natural disaster relief. The bill will next go to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

Government funding is currently set to expire late Friday evening -- and lawmakers raced the clock to clear the measure before the deadline. The Senate passed the legislation on Thursday along with a bill to extend the deadline by one week, to December 30, to provide enough time for the yearlong bill to be formally processed and sent to Biden. The House also approved the one-week extension and Biden signed it into law on Friday, ensuring there will not be a shutdown.

CNN's Ted Barrett and Ali Zaslav contributed to this report.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred