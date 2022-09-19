 Skip to main content
House lawmakers lay out proposal for legislation to prevent another January 6

GOP Rep. Liz Cheney (right) of Wyoming and Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California previewed in an op-ed their proposed legislation to make it harder to overturn a certified presidential election in the future by proposing changes to the Electoral Count Act.

GOP Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California have proposed legislation to make it harder to overturn a certified presidential election in the future by proposing changes to the Electoral Count Act.

They say the recommendations could help prevent an attack on the US Capitol from happening again and argue this legislation is critical, pointing to candidates currently running for offices at the state and federal level who could impact future elections and who believe former President Donald Trump's election lies. Cheney and Lofgren said this raises concerns of "another effort to steal a presidential election, perhaps with another attempt to corrupt Congress's proceeding to tally electoral votes."

