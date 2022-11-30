 Skip to main content
House committee receives Donald Trump's federal tax returns from IRS

  • Updated
  • 0
Former President Donald Trump is seen here during an event in Mar-a-Lago on November 15. The House Ways and Means Committee now has six years of Trump's federal tax returns.

 Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

The House Ways and Means Committee now has six years of Donald Trump's federal tax returns, ending a yearslong pursuit by Democrats to dig into one of the former president's most closely guarded personal details.

"Treasury has complied with last week's court decision," a Treasury spokesperson told CNN on Wednesday.

CNN's Tierney Sneed and Paul LeBlanc contributed to this report.

