...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM
HST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet
expected.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM HST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Homes are collapsing into the ocean in Florida. Here's what's behind the dangerous situation

This image shows a bricked area outside a Florida home partially washed away, with just inches of sand left between the house and the beach below.

 WESH

Homes and buildings are collapsing into the ocean and authorities have issued warnings to evacuate some areas as Tropical Storm Nicole pushes a huge volume of ocean water onshore in southeast Florida.

Video from Volusia County shows homes crumbling, reduced to wreckage, as Nicole's waves erode the coastline. Separate video shows the county's beach safety office collapsing into the rising water.

