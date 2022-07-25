 Skip to main content
Highly potent weed creating marijuana addicts worldwide, study says

Highly potent weed creating marijuana addicts worldwide, study says

The potency of marijuana has been increasing every year since the 1970s, studies have found.

 Adobe Stock

Higher concentrations of tetrahydrocannabinol or THC -- the part of the marijuana plant that makes you high -- are causing more people to become addicted in many parts of the world, a new review of studies found.

Compared with people who use lower-potency products (typically 5 to 10 milligrams per gram of THC), those who use higher-potency cannabis are more likely to experience addiction and mental health outcomes, according to the study published Monday in the journal Lancet Psychiatry.

